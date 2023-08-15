Advertise With Us

Rain diminishing this afternoon and today’s headlines

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As an area of low pressure heads towards Lake Erie this afternoon the rain showers will gradually diminish across Mid-Michigan. Join Taylor Gattoni at the News 10+ Digital Desk for a look at what’s ahead in today’s evening newscasts.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 15, 2023

  • Average High: 81º Average Low 60º
  • Lansing Record High: 96° 1965
  • Lansing Record Low: 36° 1866
  • Jackson Record High: 99º 1944
  • Jackson Record Low: 42º 1979

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing police face criticism after handcuffing 12-year-old child
Authorities identify missing kayaker found dead in Grand River
Small plane crashes at Capital Region International Airport
Victim identified in fatal crash on EB I-96 in Ingham County
Jackson County authorities investigate suspected murder-suicide

Latest News

Wynter Cole Smith’s official cause of death released
Michigan State Police announces new changes to patrol vehicles
The UAW Local 1166 bargaining committee confirmed the tentative agreement in a blog post,...
UAW to vote on strike authorization next week as president says talks with Detroit 3 moving slowly
Hillsdale County man sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexually exploiting children