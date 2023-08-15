LIVE: Small plane crashes at Capital Region International Airport

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A small plane crashed at the Capital Region International Airport Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at around 8 a.m. on Aug. 15.

Officials said the pilot, the only passenger in the plane, is expected to be okay but was transported to a hospital as a precaution.

Capital Region International Airport said a possible cause of the plane crash was due to weather conditions.

