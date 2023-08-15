Olivet High School Gets New Boys Hoops Coach

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Brian Lincoln is the new boys head basketball coach at Olivet High School. He has served in various assistant coaching roles at the school the past eight seasons. Lincoln replaces Will Kittendorf who left after three months to become an assistant college coach in Montana.

