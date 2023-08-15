Advertise With Us

Olivet High School Gets New Boys Hoops Coach

Team WV 2024 captures national championship at the U.S. Basketball Games
Team WV 2024 captures national championship at the U.S. Basketball Games(MGN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Brian Lincoln is the new boys head basketball coach at Olivet High School. He has served in various assistant coaching roles at the school the past eight seasons. Lincoln replaces Will Kittendorf who left after three months to become an assistant college coach in Montana.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Small plane crashes at Capital Region International Airport
Authorities identify missing kayaker found dead in Grand River
Lansing police face criticism after handcuffing 12-year-old child
Victim identified in fatal crash on EB I-96 in Ingham County
Jackson County authorities investigate suspected murder-suicide

Latest News

FILE - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks during an NCAA college football news conference...
Harbaugh Updates Media Tuesday
Lucas Glover on the first tee at the FedEx St. Jude Championship on August 13, 2023.
Glover and Rory Paired at Next PGA Event
WILX Skycam of Spartan Stadium during the MSU vs Indiana Hoosiers game
MSU Game at Iowa Expected To Be Seen on Peacock
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Filip Hronek (17) celebrates with left wing Jakub Vrana (15),...
Red Wings Acquire Former Spartan Petry