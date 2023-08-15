New state budget includes more support for foster parents

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The new Michigan state budget will include more support for foster families in the Mitten State.

The funding is part of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Service’s (MDHHS) effort to combat the shortage of foster parents in Michigan.

“The bipartisan budget I signed a few weeks ago will put more money in the pockets of foster parents so they can pay the bills and put food on the table while caring for their foster kids,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer in a statement. “Foster families work hard to care for their children and we must have their backs. The budget boosts the resources they receive so we can keep children safe and healthy.”

According to MDHHS director Elizabeth Hertel, nearly two thirds of foster parents quit fostering within two years.

“Through providing more money to foster parents while also giving them a break, we continue to do everything in our power to make Michigan the safest place in America to raise kids and nurture families,” Hertel said.

