MSU holds Fill The Bus event to help families with school supplies

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University began its 15th annual Fill the Bus event on Tuesday.

The fundraiser aims to gather funds and school supplies for Mid-Michigan K-12 students. Both monetary donations and physical supplies are accepted.

Physical school supplies such as crayons, #2 pencils, notebooks, and folders can be donated at the Center for Community Engaged Learning, located in Suite 101 of the Student Services Building. Those can be dropped off on Tuesday, Aug. 15 through Friday, Sept. 15.

If you can’t make it to campus, you can donate money by clicking here.

All funds raised will be divided among the MSU Student Parent Resource Center, The Lansing School District and the Edgewood Village Network Center. The cash will be used to purchase supplies based on each organization’s need.

To learn more about the fundraiser, click or tap here.

