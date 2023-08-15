Advertise With Us

MSU Game at Iowa Expected To Be Seen on Peacock

WILX Skycam of Spartan Stadium during the MSU vs Indiana Hoosiers game
WILX Skycam of Spartan Stadium during the MSU vs Indiana Hoosiers game(WILX)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Various media reports Tuesday indicated Michigan State’s football game at Iowa on September 30th will air on Peacock. It would be the second Peacock assignment for the Spartans whose September 16th home game against Washington is also Peacock assigned. The Iowa game will kick at 3:30pm and will be the Spartans’ first road game after four straight opening games in Spartan Stadium.

