Mid-Michigan Matters: Group aims to keep walk to school safe for kids

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - School is right around the corner, and while students are preparing to return to the classroom, one local program is making sure students can get to class safely

Elise Erickson with Safe Routes to School explains how they keep kids safe in today’s Mid-Michigan matters.

More: Mid-Michigan Matters

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.