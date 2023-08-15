Advertise With Us

Michigan State Police announces new changes to patrol vehicles

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police announced that some new changes are coming to their patrol vehicles this fall.

The department posted photos on social media of a newer and more high-tech red beacon, which sits on top of the Chevy Tahoe units.

The new beacon has more lights inside, which will shine brighter and make people aware that the police are coming. The beacon has also been shortened by three inches so patrol units can enter standard garage door openings.

The new vehicles will also have synchronized flash patterns to increase officer safety during traffic stops.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing police face criticism after handcuffing 12-year-old child
Authorities identify missing kayaker found dead in Grand River
Small plane crashes at Capital Region International Airport
Victim identified in fatal crash on EB I-96 in Ingham County
Jackson County authorities investigate suspected murder-suicide

Latest News

Rain
Rain diminishing this afternoon and today’s headlines
Wynter Cole Smith’s official cause of death released
The UAW Local 1166 bargaining committee confirmed the tentative agreement in a blog post,...
UAW to vote on strike authorization next week as president says talks with Detroit 3 moving slowly
Hillsdale County man sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexually exploiting children