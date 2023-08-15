Advertise With Us

Livingston County Sheriff’s Office seeks man in CoinStar fraud investigation

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact the Livingston County Sheriff's Office at 517-546-2440.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HARTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man.

According to the authorities, he is accused of presenting fraudulent CoinStar receipts. They released photographs of the man and his red truck, that were captured at a Kroger in Hartland on July 19.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who recognizes the man or has any information is asked to contact Livingston County Crime Analyst Mark Klein at 517-375-2832 or by email at mklein@livgov.com.

