Livingston County Sheriff’s Office seeks man in CoinStar fraud investigation

HARTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man.

According to the authorities, he is accused of presenting fraudulent CoinStar receipts. They released photographs of the man and his red truck, that were captured at a Kroger in Hartland on July 19.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who recognizes the man or has any information is asked to contact Livingston County Crime Analyst Mark Klein at 517-375-2832 or by email at mklein@livgov.com.

