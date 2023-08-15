Livingston County man arrested for allegedly possessing child sexually abusive material

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - A Howell man was arrested for allegedly possessing child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime.

An investigation on Thomas Paul Flanders, 39, began after authorities received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. A search of Flanders’ residence resulted in digital evidence being seized.

Flanders was charged with three counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime. He was arraigned in the 53rd District Court on Friday, Aug. 11.

Aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material is a felony punishable by up to 20 years. Use of a computer to commit a crime is punishable by 10 to 20 years in prison.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children and family members about safely use of the internet. There are many resources available to assist in keeping people safe online. The MSP ICAC Task Force provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipline.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.