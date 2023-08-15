Advertise With Us

Livingston County man arrested for allegedly possessing child sexually abusive material

(Michigan State Police)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - A Howell man was arrested for allegedly possessing child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime.

An investigation on Thomas Paul Flanders, 39, began after authorities received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. A search of Flanders’ residence resulted in digital evidence being seized.

Flanders was charged with three counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime. He was arraigned in the 53rd District Court on Friday, Aug. 11.

Aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material is a felony punishable by up to 20 years. Use of a computer to commit a crime is punishable by 10 to 20 years in prison.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children and family members about safely use of the internet. There are many resources available to assist in keeping people safe online. The MSP ICAC Task Force provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipline.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities identify missing kayaker found dead in Grand River
Victim identified in fatal crash on EB I-96 in Ingham County
Jackson County authorities investigate suspected murder-suicide
Lansing police face criticism after handcuffing 12-year-old child
2 injured after double shooting in Jackson County

Latest News

Small plane crashes at Capital Region International Airport
Man charged with OWI causing death after fatal crash in Gratiot County
First Alert Weather midday update from WILX News 10
Showers Diminishing This Afternoon
Jonathan Scott, left, kisses Zooey Deschanel pose for photographers upon arrival at the...
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are engaged