Lansing Mayor, state lawmakers commemorating Inflation Reduction Act

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Mayor Andy Schor and state lawmakers will be commemorating the first anniversary of President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act Tuesday.

The Inflation Reduction Act is a piece of legislation that aims to lower prescription drug costs, reduce the country’s debt, make investments in clean energy and create more jobs in manufacturing.

During Tuesday’s event, both Schor and state representatives will highlight how the Inflation Reduction Act has impacted Mid-Michigan and how it’s impacting Michigan’s economy.

The event is expected to begin on Aug. 15 at 9:30 a.m. at Lansing City Hall.

