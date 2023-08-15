Lansing City Council moves closer to revoking event center’s license following mass shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The owners of the Energy Event Center, located in the Logan Square shopping complex, maybe one step closer to having their event license taken away.

The Lansing City Council passed a resolution Monday, with only one person against it. A public hearing has been set for 1 p.m., Aug. 21.

Mayor Andy Schor announced Thursday that he would ask the City Council to revoke its license after a shooting injured five people ranging in age from 16-26. Two people were critically injured.

“When you have a mass shooting as a result of an event, it’s time to revoke the license,” Schor said at the time.

The shooting resulted in 26 Lansing police officers responding to the scene, as did law enforcement from other jurisdictions.

Lansing’s Code of Ordinances states, “City Council can hold a hearing and revoke the cabaret license of anyone who has violated the ordinance, including not maintaining the peace.”

