Retired sports reporter killed in head-on collision on Michigan Avenue

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A 68-year-old man died Monday after a three-vehicle crash in Blackman Township.

According to authorities, the crash happened at about 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Robinson Road. Witnesses said an eastbound vehicle crossed the centerline, sideswiped a westbound vehicle and struck another vehicle head-on. The occupants of both vehicles struck were taken to Henry Ford Health and are expected to be OK.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle, a 68-year-old man from Jackson, sustained serious injuries and was given aid on the scene before being transported to Henry Ford Health, where he died.

Police identified the man as Charles “Chip” Mundy, a retired sports reporter for the Jackson Citizen Patriot.

The crash is under investigation. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.

