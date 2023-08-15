Jackson City Council to vote on proposed changes for MLK’s south side

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - On Tuesday, Jackson’s city council will vote on the redevelopment of MLK’s south side. The portion of MLK under consideration is roughly one mile and goes from South Street to Morrell Street.

For the MLK corridor, Jackson received a federal grant to the tune of 6.3 million dollars. The money has to be used for improvements in historically underserved and disadvantaged communities. Riddled with un-even sidewalks and boarded-up businesses, Jackson’s looking to reimagine MLK drive. To understand the potential redevelopment of Jackson’s south side, John Willis, the chief equity officer in Jackson, says we have to look to the past.

He says the last major redevelopment of the area by the city was in the 60′s and brought segregation by income to Jackson.

“So whatever we can do to improve that community, new road developments, the new lighting, a lot of the new things that will happen there, will attract and improve businesses, and improve life, quality of life for the people that live in that community,” said Willis.

He says the development in the 60′s resulted in the loss of 540 homes and 25 businesses. It also reduced home ownership in the area by 43%. Today, the city of Jackson is working to bring that homeownership and business back to the area.

“Our city council, our mayor, our city manager, have all been very supportive of the efforts in the Martin Luther King corridor improvement authority, so I feel very confident,” said Willis.

Willis says the MLK improvements have been in the process for about three years, with community members participating in cleanups and taking charge of the changes through their MLK Corridor Improvement Authority Board.

“This is something that the city is doing to really set up the MLK corridor for success, to attract more businesses to the area. There’s a big effort to bring a grocery store, that has been a number one priority for a lot of our residents,” said Aaron Dimick, the City Spokesperson:

If passed, the vote will allocate grant funding toward pedestrian trails, signs, lighting, green space, and more.

Working to correct problems created in the past, to uplift the city and the south side.

If you’d like to get involved, the MLK Corridor Improvement Authority says it’s always looking for input from people in the community. You can find more information about their work and how to get involved, by clicking here.

