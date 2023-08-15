Hillsdale County man sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexually exploiting children

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A Hillsdale County man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexually exploiting four girls between 2007 and 2022.

Two women reported in Feb. 2022 that Tye Stiger, 35, from Jonesville, groomed and molested them years earlier. This led to police executing a search warrant at Stiger’s home and seizing his electronics.

Investigators found a plethora of child pornography on the electronics. Officials said there were a series of videos between 2007 and 2009 where Stiger set up a hidden camera in a bathroom to record young girls changing clothes. There were also nude photos of young girls Stiger took in 2022.

After investigators found the child pornography on his electronics, Stiger fled to Asia with no return trip scheduled. He was found and arrested in Aug. 2022 in the Philippines, where he was working at a children’s ministry. He was returned to the United States to face criminal prosecution.

He will spend ten years on supervised release when he is released from prison.

This case is part of Project Safe Childhood—a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse—and is being investigated by the Michigan State Police, U.S. Marshals Service and Homeland Security Investigations.

