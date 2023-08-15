Advertise With Us

Harbaugh Updates Media Tuesday

FILE - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks during an NCAA college football news conference...
FILE - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days in Indianapolis, Thursday, July 22, 2021.(AP Photo/Doug McSchooler, File)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh updated the media Tuesday for the first time since fall camp opened nearly two weeks ago. Harbaugh, 59, said he could not comment on the ongoing NCAA investigation. Harbaugh will not be suspended for any games this season as was previously expected. The Wolverines open at home September 2nd against East Carolina. Harbaugh said he is very pleased with his players attitude and development in camp to this point and he added the goal is to practice toward “perfection” each day.

