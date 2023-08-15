Advertise With Us

Man charged with OWI causing death after fatal crash in Gratiot County

(MGN)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - An Elwell man was charged following the fatal motorcycle-car crash in Gratiot County early Sunday morning.

Previous story: Motorcyclist dies after crash in Gratiot County

The two-vehicle crash happened at the 10000 block of N Warner Road in Seville Township on Aug. 13 just before 3 a.m.

Officials said a motorcycle driven by a 49-year-old Shepherd man was struck by an SUV driven by a 28-year-old man from Elwell.

The motorcyclist, identified as Jeremy Waldron, was transported to Sparrow Main Hospital in Lansing, where he later died from his injuries.

Authorities said the 28-year-old from Elwell, Michael Hulings, was charged with one count of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death. His bond is set at $30,000, and has a GPS tether and Soberlink.

According to officials, drugs or alcohol are believed to be a factor in the crash.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office at (989) 875-5211.

