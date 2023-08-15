Advertise With Us

Glover and Rory Paired at Next PGA Event

Lucas Glover on the first tee at the FedEx St. Jude Championship on August 13, 2023.
Lucas Glover on the first tee at the FedEx St. Jude Championship on August 13, 2023.(WMC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lucas Glover and Rory McIlroy are paired in the first round of the BMW Championship which begins Thursday at Olympia Fields Country Club near Chicago. The 43 year old Glover has won the last two PGA events. He beat McIlroy by a shot this past week end at Memphis. Another notable pairing finds Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler together. Two more tournaments are to be played to determine the FedEx champ for 2023.

