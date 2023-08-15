Glover and Rory Paired at Next PGA Event

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lucas Glover and Rory McIlroy are paired in the first round of the BMW Championship which begins Thursday at Olympia Fields Country Club near Chicago. The 43 year old Glover has won the last two PGA events. He beat McIlroy by a shot this past week end at Memphis. Another notable pairing finds Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler together. Two more tournaments are to be played to determine the FedEx champ for 2023.

