Full on Frenzy: Parma Western Panthers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 Sports is one week into its two-week journey to local high school football practices. We call it Full on Frenzy, where will be profiling two teams every day counting down to the opening week of the season.

Parma Western has had quite a nice run of football success in recent seasons and the Panthers hope to keep it going this season. The Panthers are coming off a 6-4 season a year ago and it’s a team that generally wins in this sport-- six straight winning seasons overall.

The Parma Western Panthers open against Dearborn Divine Child, the first in a tough series of games through the fall--Nick Rulewicz begins his third season as head coach.

You can hear our conversations with Head Coach Nick Rulewicz and senior wide receiver Ben Parrott in the video player above.

