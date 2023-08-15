Full on Frenzy: Okemos Wolves

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 Sports is one week into its two-week journey to local high school football practices. We call it Full on Frenzy, where will be profiling two teams every day counting down to the opening week of the season.

After several trying and challenging seasons at Okemos, the Wolves are energized to try to turn around their misfortunes in 2023. Second year head coach Efe Scott-Emuakpor took over with a barren cupboard last season and in fact, the Wolves had to shut down during the season due to a lack of enough healthy players.

Okemos has a 31-game losing streak and Scott-Emuakpor is hoping better numbers this fall and the infusion of 26 freshmen will allow them to break that losing streak.

The Wolves’ home opener has been moved to Friday, August 25th at East Lansing High School because the construction in the Okemos parking lot is not completed yet. The Wolves open vs. St. Johns.

You can hear our conversations with head coach Efe Scott-Emuakpor and junior quarterback Alejandro Urrea in the video player above.

