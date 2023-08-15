Advertise With Us

First Alert Weather Forecast

Gusty thunderstorms midday Thursday
First Alert Weather Wednesday morning webcast from WILX News 10
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today starts off with areas of fog, but the fog will not stick around too long this morning. We get a chance to dry out today with mostly sunny skies. High temperatures today climb to near 80º. Tonight we should be mostly clear for a good portion of the night. Low temperatures tonight drop back to the low 60s.

First Alert: A cold front races across the state Thursday and will bring the chance of gusty thunderstorms mid-morning into the early afternoon across Mid-Michigan. The thunderstorms could produce wind gusts near 35 MPH and brief heavy rainfall. A few storms could even produce some hail. The Storm Prediction Center has our area highlighted in a Marginal Risk (Level 1 of 5) for severe weather Thursday. Stay aware of updates to the Thursday forecast. High temperatures Thursday will be in the low to mid 70s.

After Thursday an extended period of quiet weather returns to the area. Mostly sunny skies are expected Friday and for the weekend. We will be warming up, too. Highs Friday climb to the mid 70s. The low 80s return for Saturday and highs will be in the upper 80s on Sunday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 16, 2023

  • Average High: 81º Average Low 60º
  • Lansing Record High: 96° 1913
  • Lansing Record Low: 34° 1879
  • Jackson Record High: 101º 1913
  • Jackson Record Low: 40º 1979

