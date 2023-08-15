Farmers Market powers through rain at State Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Did you know that Michigan is second only to California when it comes to the most agriculturally diverse state?

Tuesday’s Farmers Market at the State Capitol was smaller than usual, due to the rain. Organizers said despite the difficult weather, crops are going strong and tasting good.

“A lot of times when they’re starting out, they rely on markets to get that flow of income under them so they’re able to grow and expand,” said Jenny Radon, with the Michigan Farmers Market Association. “Farmers Markets kind of serve that role and they also give the farmer the opportunity to talk directly to the consumer to see if they have any questions. It gives them the opportunity that they wouldn’t get in a store or a restaurant.”

The next Farms Market at the State Capitol takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 19. They set up rain or shine.

