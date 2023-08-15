Advertise With Us

Clinton County K-9 finds meth, heroin during Sunday night traffic stops

Clinton County Sheriff's K-9 Smokey and the contraband he found.
Clinton County Sheriff's K-9 Smokey and the contraband he found.(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ST. JOHNS, Mich. - A Clinton County K-9 had a busy Sunday night, resulting in the seizure of drugs and five people taken into police custody.

According to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Smokey was called to assist police in DeWitt and Bath townships on two separate traffic stops. In both traffic stops, authorities said Smokey detected the odor of narcotics, leading to the discovery and seizure of methamphetamine and suspected heroin hidden inside the vehicles.

The sheriff’s office said five people were taken into custody on multiple charges, including possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon, felony firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and others.

