Central Michigan University student found dead from suspected medical condition

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WILX) - The Central Michigan University police are investigating the death of a student.

According to authorities, it happened at about 1 p.m. Monday. Police said they responded to an apartment complex on campus on reports of a medical incident and when they arrived, they found the student dead.

Investigators said there are indicators that suggest there was an undetermined medical condition. There is no believed danger to the community.

The name of the student has not been released.

