Advertise With Us

WATCH: NTSB to provide update on plane crash in Belleville

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will be providing an update Monday morning following a vintage fighter jet crashed in Belleville.

Previous story: Pilot and crew member safely eject before Soviet-era fighter jet crashes at Michigan air show

The MiG-23 demonstration plane crashed during the Thunder Over Michigan Air Show shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, the Wayne County Airport Authority said in a statement.

If you missed the livestream on News 10+, you can watch it on News 10′s Facebook and YouTube page.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing kayaker found dead in Grand River near Eaton Rapids Township
A driver is dead after a crash on an exit ramp in Alaiedon Township Sunday.
1 dead after crash on EB I-96 in Ingham county
Jill McCormick said her $282 delivery order through the Kroger app ballooned to nearly $2,800.
‘My heart stopped’: Kroger shopper stunned by nearly $2,800 grocery bill
Damage in Perry from EF-1 tornado
Cleanup efforts underway in Perry after EF-1 tornado causes significant damage
Lansing police face criticism after handcuffing 12-year-old child

Latest News

Deputies find 600 rounds of pistol ammo, heroin after executing DNA search warrant in Jackson County
Jackson County authorities investigate suspected murder-suicide
Michigan State University Football Head Coach Mel Tucker at a Spartans practice.
WATCH: Coach Mel Tucker speaks to media 18 days ahead of kick-off
2023 Vet Fest held in Fowlerville