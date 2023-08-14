WATCH: NTSB to provide update on plane crash in Belleville

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will be providing an update Monday morning following a vintage fighter jet crashed in Belleville.

Previous story: Pilot and crew member safely eject before Soviet-era fighter jet crashes at Michigan air show

The MiG-23 demonstration plane crashed during the Thunder Over Michigan Air Show shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, the Wayne County Airport Authority said in a statement.

