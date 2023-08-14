Advertise With Us

WATCH: Coach Mel Tucker speaks to media 18 days ahead of kick-off

The school is hoping to get a better return on its investment this season.
By Krystle Holleman and Joey Ellis
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As Mel Tucker heads into his fourth year leading Michigan State University Football, questions surround the progress of the team, their chances against big rivals both home and away - including hosting rival Michigan in the first meet-up between in-state foes since the incident in Michigan Stadium, and how they will bounce back from last year’s suspensions.

Five of Michigan State’s opponents this season are ranked in the preseason Top 25 AP poll:

  • No. 2 Michigan
  • No. 3 Ohio State
  • No. 7 Penn State
  • No. 10 Washington
  • No. 25 Iowa

