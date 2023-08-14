Victim identified in fatal crash on EB I-96 in Ingham County

ALAIEDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities identified the Royal Oak man who died in a crash on I-96 in Ingham County early Sunday morning.

On Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at 2:45 a.m. Ingham County Sheriff Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on EB I-96 near Okemos Road in Alaiedon Township.

According to officials, the vehicle was traveling east when it left the roadway and struck several trees.

The driver and sole occupant—identified as Corban Eugene Caldwell, 43, from Royal Oak—died on the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8202.

