Advertise With Us

Victim identified in fatal crash on EB I-96 in Ingham County

Eastbound I-96 was shut down for hours
(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALAIEDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities identified the Royal Oak man who died in a crash on I-96 in Ingham County early Sunday morning.

On Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at 2:45 a.m. Ingham County Sheriff Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on EB I-96 near Okemos Road in Alaiedon Township.

According to officials, the vehicle was traveling east when it left the roadway and struck several trees.

The driver and sole occupant—identified as Corban Eugene Caldwell, 43, from Royal Oak—died on the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8202.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing kayaker found dead in Grand River near Eaton Rapids Township
A driver is dead after a crash on an exit ramp in Alaiedon Township Sunday.
1 dead after crash on EB I-96 in Ingham county
Jill McCormick said her $282 delivery order through the Kroger app ballooned to nearly $2,800.
‘My heart stopped’: Kroger shopper stunned by nearly $2,800 grocery bill
Damage in Perry from EF-1 tornado
Cleanup efforts underway in Perry after EF-1 tornado causes significant damage
Lansing police face criticism after handcuffing 12-year-old child

Latest News

MSU Extension hosts Bee Palooza
Authorities identify missing kayaker found dead in Grand River
Hundreds gather for St. Johns 18th annual Mint Festival
The National Transportation Safety Board will be providing an update Monday morning following a...
NTSB to provide update on plane crash in Belleville