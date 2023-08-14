Advertise With Us

Stop Toxic Self-Talk: Detox Your Mind

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Are you in a toxic relationship with yourself? Imposter syndrome is the feeling that your successes are not deserved despite being high-performing and the thought that you will never be good enough. Multiple studies have shown that 85 percent of people suffer from low self-esteem. Even more shocking, some of the tell-tale signs you’re in a toxic relationship with yourself have been historically viewed as “hard-working.”

“Toxic guilt stems from these early relationships we have with our caregivers,” says licensed mental health counselor, Lauran Hahn, LMHC, at Mindful Living Counseling.

Over-engaging in negative self-talk is the first indicator that you may be in a toxic relationship with yourself. Experts say the environment you grow up in plays a huge role in the way you view yourself.

According to Hahn, LMHC, “People who are in a toxic relationship with themselves are going to have very limited self-care.”

It’s not just a mind game either. A toxic relationship with yourself can also show up physically. Struggling with self-care and doing things alone are tell-tale signs.

“There’s also a lot of substance abuse for people that have unhealthy relationships with themselves as well,” says Hahn, LMHC.

It can also turn you into someone you hate. People in toxic relationships with themselves were reported to engage in destructive behaviors more and over-strive towards perfectionism.

“They look like they’re doing really well when on the inside, they’re actually suffering because they’re constantly striving for perfection,” spoke Hahn, LMHC.

If you are in a toxic relationship with yourself, the best thing you can do is try writing to yourself with compassion, surrounding yourself with other compassionate people, and,

“Find a really good therapist,” said Hahn, LMHC.

Many people also have difficulty setting boundaries when they view themselves negatively. Remind yourself it’s for your own protection and not always about the other person.

Contributors to this news report include: Ally Stratis, Producer; Roque Correa, Videographer and Editor.

