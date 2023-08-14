Southside Freedom Fest Business Expo held in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Celebrating the rich history and culture of Jackson’s Southside. The third annual entrepreneur’s expo returned for the community this year.

It is part of Jackson’s Southside Festival Series.

The event allowed small Black businesses to meet each other from around the market. Resources for Black small businesses were also available.

One person said it’s all about building Jackson’s Southside.

“We really believe it’s important to just kind of keep the energy, the positive energy going in our community,” said Myeshia Jones from the Jackson Southside Festival Series. “A safe place to have fun, and sometimes the south side of Jackson doesn’t always get a positive rep. So we want folks to come into this community, the Southside specifically, to know that there’s really great things happening here.”

Learn more about the series by visiting its Facebook page.

