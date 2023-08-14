Randy Farlin will not return as Lansing Catholic’s head baseball coach

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After just completing his 10th season as head skipper of the Lansing Catholic baseball team, News 10 learned and then later confirmed that Catholic informed Randy Farlin his services will no longer be needed as of Friday.

The move comes as a bit of a shock as Farlin is coming off one of Catholic’s most successful seasons, leading the Cougars to a 23-6 mark, with a state semifinal loss, after capturing back-to-back district and regional titles this season.

At the administration level, there’s plenty of shakeup at Catholic at the moment with a new school president, a new athletic director and now as of Friday, there will be a new baseball coach.

Farlin received Coach of the Year honors on two different occasions during his tenure with the Cougars.

At the moment, there is no word as to who Catholic will name to replace Farlin.

