Advertise With Us

Pilot and crew member safely eject before Soviet-era fighter jet crashes at Michigan air show

(KWCH 12)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVILLE, Mich. (AP) — A pilot and crew member escaped serious injury when they ejected from a vintage jet that crashed during a Michigan air show Sunday, officials said.

The MiG-23 demonstration plane crashed during the Thunder Over Michigan Air Show shortly after 4 p.m., the Wayne County Airport Authority said in a statement.

The Soviet fighter plane crashed into a parking lot and struck unoccupied vehicles at a nearby apartment complex in Belleville, about 30 miles (48.2 kilometers) west of Detroit.

No injuries were reported on the ground at the apartments or the air show hosted by the Yankee Air Museum in Belleville.

The pilot and “backseater” crew member did not appear to have significant injuries but were transported to an area hospital, the authority said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the agency will investigate with the National Transportation Safety Board.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN police lights
Missing kayaker found dead in Grand River near Eaton Rapids Township
A driver is dead after a crash on an exit ramp in Alaiedon Township Sunday.
One dead after crash on EB I-96
Jill McCormick said her $282 delivery order through the Kroger app ballooned to nearly $2,800.
‘My heart stopped’: Kroger shopper stunned by nearly $2,800 grocery bill
Damage in Perry from EF-1 tornado
Cleanup efforts underway in Perry after EF-1 tornado causes significant damage
Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby

Latest News

Perry residents advised to watch for scammers looking to profit from storm damage cleanup
Perry begins storm debris cleanup following EF-1 tornado
First Alert Weather Monday morning webcast from WILX News 10
Heavy Rainfall Late Today Into Tonight
Michigan's Victim Compensation program expands to witnesses of crimes.
Michigan’s victim compensation program expands to witnesses