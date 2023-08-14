Advertise With Us

Person of interest sought in Isabella County theft investigation

By Dane Kelly
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities in Isabella County are asking for the public’s help in identifying someone.

According to the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office, they are looking for a person of interest in a theft investigation. The authorities have released limited information on the case and are seeking any information that may help.

Anyone who recognizes the person or has any information is asked to contact the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office at 989-779-3348.

Tips can be made anonymously through the Isabella County website.

