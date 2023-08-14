Perry residents advised to watch for scammers looking to profit from storm damage cleanup

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - While the Perry community is rallying to support each other after an EF-1 tornado tripped through the city, there could be some people who want to profit from it.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) said to do your research.

Find businesses you can trust through the BBB or through a trusted friend’s recommendation.

The BBB said to be especially careful of door to door contractors. Ask for identification and look at their card for any business information.

Lastly, do not sign over an insurance check. Get an invoice and pay a contractor directly.

