Perry community comes together to rebuild after EF-1 tornado

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Tornado cleanup has people in Perry appreciating their tight-knit community.

As News 10 crews arrived in Perry, our crew could see community members patching holes and repairing damage to municipal buildings after an EF-1 tornado swept through the town Friday night.

“Well this community gave me a lot when I was younger, and they need people, they need help. So we just thought we’d come back and help, we both live nearby,” said Perry resident Kirt Wilson.

Wilson and his friends were helping the city repair buildings.

“You see a lot of bad news today in the world, and it’s kinda cool to see a bunch of people come together and try to help out those in need. We’ll get this place looking good again,” he said.

A building belonging to the city was completely demolished, leaving an only an old fire truck standing.

As cleanup efforts continued, many people felt grateful for the lack of residential damage.

“There wasn’t any injuries, or nobody killed. We were very fortunate, very lucky, to find that somehow, all of the trees that fell, mostly of the trees that fell, fell mostly in between houses or mostly in the street,” said Perry Area Fire Rescue Captain Seth Arbanas.

“The response is absolutely phenomenal. seeing the community come together, we’ve had donations from multiple agencies, we’ve had assistance from multiple agencies, you know the residents pulling together, feeding each other, giving each other places to stay, food, drinks, helping clean up,” said Michael Lehman with Perry Area Fire Rescue.

Employees with the city said the city’s tornado sirens taught an important lesson. The sirens in Perry never went off as they were one of the first things destroyed in the storm.

As a precaution, you should have access to multiple emergency notification systems, because you never know what might happen.

