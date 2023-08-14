Orquesta Ritmo Project performs at Summer Concert Series in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Orquesta Ritmo Project was the featured act at the Summer Concert Series at University Lutheran Church in East Lansing Sunday.

The event itself was free, but they asked the community to give back.

“It’s a nice outreach for the community, on a Sunday evening come out and we have a food movers ministry here that gives food to about 200 families each month. We are doing a free will offering to support that ministry and we do that in cooperation with the Greater Lansing Food Bank,” said Gary Bunge, the lead paster of University Lutheran Church.

There will be another concert at University Lutheran Church next Sunday.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.