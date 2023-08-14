Advertise With Us

Orquesta Ritmo Project performs at Summer Concert Series in East Lansing

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Orquesta Ritmo Project was the featured act at the Summer Concert Series at University Lutheran Church in East Lansing Sunday.

The event itself was free, but they asked the community to give back.

“It’s a nice outreach for the community, on a Sunday evening come out and we have a food movers ministry here that gives food to about 200 families each month. We are doing a free will offering to support that ministry and we do that in cooperation with the Greater Lansing Food Bank,” said Gary Bunge, the lead paster of University Lutheran Church.

There will be another concert at University Lutheran Church next Sunday.

