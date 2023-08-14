Advertise With Us

Okemos High School Hoping Athletic Facilities Will Soon Be Available

Ingham County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Ingham County Sheriff's Office
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Okemos High School’s new athletic director Ken Hintze said in a statement Monday he hopes the upgrades to the athletic facilities will soon be complete. Okemos has had to move opening football and soccer games on the road. Okemos’ football opener against St. Johns has been moved to East Lansing High School with a 7pm kick set for Friday, August 25th. The Okemos soccer team has moved all of its August varsity games to Chippewa Middle School.

