Okemos High School Hoping Athletic Facilities Will Soon Be Available

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Okemos High School’s new athletic director Ken Hintze said in a statement Monday he hopes the upgrades to the athletic facilities will soon be complete. Okemos has had to move opening football and soccer games on the road. Okemos’ football opener against St. Johns has been moved to East Lansing High School with a 7pm kick set for Friday, August 25th. The Okemos soccer team has moved all of its August varsity games to Chippewa Middle School.

