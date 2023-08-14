MSU Extension hosts Bee Palooza

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It was Bee Palooza Sunday at the Michigan State University (MSU) Horticulture Gardens.

MSU Extensions hosted the free event to connect their community with these very important pollinators.

There was face painting, prizes, vendors and even a bee petting zoo!

“We are also celebrating MSU becoming a bee campus which is run through the Xerces Society,” said Ronnie Miller, a Ph.D. student from the Department of Entomology. “They do insect conservation. MSU has lots of pollinator plantings, and we really want to celebrate that.”

MSU suggests downloading the “Bumble Bee Watch” app for Apple and Android devices to learn more about pollinators.

