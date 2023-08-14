Advertise With Us

MSU Extension hosts Bee Palooza

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It was Bee Palooza Sunday at the Michigan State University (MSU) Horticulture Gardens.

MSU Extensions hosted the free event to connect their community with these very important pollinators.

There was face painting, prizes, vendors and even a bee petting zoo!

“We are also celebrating MSU becoming a bee campus which is run through the Xerces Society,” said Ronnie Miller, a Ph.D. student from the Department of Entomology. “They do insect conservation. MSU has lots of pollinator plantings, and we really want to celebrate that.”

MSU suggests downloading the “Bumble Bee Watch” app for Apple and Android devices to learn more about pollinators.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing kayaker found dead in Grand River near Eaton Rapids Township
A driver is dead after a crash on an exit ramp in Alaiedon Township Sunday.
1 dead after crash on EB I-96 in Ingham county
Jill McCormick said her $282 delivery order through the Kroger app ballooned to nearly $2,800.
‘My heart stopped’: Kroger shopper stunned by nearly $2,800 grocery bill
Damage in Perry from EF-1 tornado
Cleanup efforts underway in Perry after EF-1 tornado causes significant damage
Lansing police face criticism after handcuffing 12-year-old child

Latest News

Victim identified in fatal crash on EB I-96 in Ingham County
Authorities identify missing kayaker found dead in Grand River
Hundreds gather for St. Johns 18th annual Mint Festival
The National Transportation Safety Board will be providing an update Monday morning following a...
NTSB to provide update on plane crash in Belleville