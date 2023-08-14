Advertise With Us

Lugnuts Nearing the End of Their Season

Loons in Lansing facing the Lugnuts
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts have a 17-25 record in the second half of the Midwest League season with 24 games remaining, 12 home and 12 away. The Lugnuts host the Great Lakes Loons to begin a six game series at Jackson Field beginning at 7:05pm Tuesday. The Lugnuts have two series at home and two on the road. The Lugnuts Monday placed infielder Joshwan Wright on the injured list retroactive to August 13th. The Lugnuts now have 26 active players and seven on the injured list.

