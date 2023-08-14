Lansing Catholic Looking For Baseball Coach

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Catholic High School e mailed baseball coach Randy Farlin this past Friday that he will not return next spring for an 11th season. Farlin had mostly success in his ten years leading the Cougars who had a 21-6 record this past spring. No successor has been named and no reason publicly for the move has been announced. WILX TV first reported the story on Sunday night.

