Jackson County authorities investigate suspected murder-suicide

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities in Jackson County are investigating a suspected murder-suicide that occurred Saturday.

Deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Page Avenue on Aug. 12 at around 5 p.m. to assist Blackman Township authorities with a reported shooting. The caller said her son was shot by his stepfather with a shotgun.

Once the deputies arrived, the stepfather was in the side yard with a shotgun. Police said a contact team moved toward the residence to get to the victim. When the team approached, officials said the stepfather shot himself with the shotgun.

Both the suspect and the victim were pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

