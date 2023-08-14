Inclusive yoga classes held at Albert El Fresco

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Yoga goers enjoyed exercising their bodies and minds at Albert El Fresco in downtown East Lansing Sunday.

Classes are free, and no registration is required. All ages, gender and abilities are welcome.

Organizers said the environment makes yoga even better.

“To be able to just enjoy yoga and nature in a safe space where you normally can’t is definitely kinda fun,” said Kaylynn Hendricks, a yoga instructor.

Classes are weather permitting.

