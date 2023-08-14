Advertise With Us

Hundreds gather for St. Johns 18th annual Mint Festival

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - Excite-mint was in the air for people in St. Johns over the weekend for the annual Mint Festival.

Hundreds of people headed to St. Johns City Park for the festival. It celebrates the boom of mint farming in Michigan.

During the festival, there were activities for families and minty treats.

“We have everything from arts and crafts, Flea Market Commercial vendors,” said Mariah Leiby, the event coordinator. “We have entertainment all weekend at 4:30. I believe we have Elvis. We have bounce houses that are free for families, and we have a bunch of things going on. Everybody’s always excited for about it. We have people from all overcome in, and we’re just excited to be here.”

The festival ended on Aug. 13.

