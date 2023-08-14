Hundreds gather for St. Johns 18th annual Mint Festival

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - Excite-mint was in the air for people in St. Johns over the weekend for the annual Mint Festival.

Hundreds of people headed to St. Johns City Park for the festival. It celebrates the boom of mint farming in Michigan.

During the festival, there were activities for families and minty treats.

“We have everything from arts and crafts, Flea Market Commercial vendors,” said Mariah Leiby, the event coordinator. “We have entertainment all weekend at 4:30. I believe we have Elvis. We have bounce houses that are free for families, and we have a bunch of things going on. Everybody’s always excited for about it. We have people from all overcome in, and we’re just excited to be here.”

The festival ended on Aug. 13.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.