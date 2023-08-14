Advertise With Us

High Pre-Season Ranking For Michigan’s Football Team

The Wolverines and Spartans battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor...
The Wolverines and Spartans battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor (10/29/22)(WILX-TV)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s Georgia and Michigan ranked 1-2 in the Associated Press pre season college football poll released on Monday. It’s Michigan’s highest ranking in the poll since 1991. The Wolverines open at home September 2nd against East Carolina. Michigan State received no votes in the poll. Georgia gathered 60 of the 63 first place votes. Michigan State will face five teams ranked in the top 25 of the pre season listings. MSU opens at home Friday, September 1st at 7pm against Central Michigan.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing kayaker found dead in Grand River near Eaton Rapids Township
A driver is dead after a crash on an exit ramp in Alaiedon Township Sunday.
1 dead after crash on EB I-96 in Ingham county
Jill McCormick said her $282 delivery order through the Kroger app ballooned to nearly $2,800.
‘My heart stopped’: Kroger shopper stunned by nearly $2,800 grocery bill
Lansing police face criticism after handcuffing 12-year-old child
Damage in Perry from EF-1 tornado
Cleanup efforts underway in Perry after EF-1 tornado causes significant damage

Latest News

WebXtra: Zack Martin
Cowboys Sign Holdout Martin
Lansing Catholic High School deploys ZeroEyes’ AI-based gun detection platform
Lansing Catholic Looking For Baseball Coach
Loons in Lansing facing the Lugnuts
Lugnuts Nearing the End of Their Season
Ingham County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Okemos High School Hoping Athletic Facilities Will Soon Be Available