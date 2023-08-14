High Pre-Season Ranking For Michigan’s Football Team

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s Georgia and Michigan ranked 1-2 in the Associated Press pre season college football poll released on Monday. It’s Michigan’s highest ranking in the poll since 1991. The Wolverines open at home September 2nd against East Carolina. Michigan State received no votes in the poll. Georgia gathered 60 of the 63 first place votes. Michigan State will face five teams ranked in the top 25 of the pre season listings. MSU opens at home Friday, September 1st at 7pm against Central Michigan.

