Heavy rainfall ahead, what’s coming up on Studio 10, and more
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - David Andrews joins the News 10+ Digital Desk as Nicole Buchmann previews what’s coming up on Studio 10, we check in with Darrin Rockcole for the latest updates on our rain chances, and we take a look at what our news team is working on for over 90 minutes of local news starting with First @ 4.
Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here.
More:
- Heavy rainfall late afternoon into tonight
- Authorities identify missing kayaker found dead in Grand River
- Funeral service held for former Grand Ledge Fire Chief
- 2nd swimmer in a month abandons attempt to cross Lake Michigan, blames support boat problems
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.