Full on Frenzy: Williamston Hornets

By Fred Heumann
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 Sports is one week into its two-week journey to local high school football practices. We call it Full on Frenzy, where will be profiling two teams every day counting down to the opening week of the season.

The Williamston Hornets hope to improve on last season’s 7-3 record and perhaps take another step or two along the way in the playoffs but they will have to do it with a new starting quarterback this season.

There are other graduation losses for the Hornets heading into the season but many returning key players too and more team speed overall than perhaps they’ve had in a few years.

Williamston has a tough opener this season at Zeeland East on Thursday, August 24th.

You can hear our conversations with coach Steve Kersten and senior running back Oliver Brown in the video player above.

