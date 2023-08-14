Advertise With Us

Full on Frenzy: Laingsburg Wolfpack

By Fred Heumann
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 Sports is one week into its two-week journey to local high school football practices. We call it Full on Frenzy, where will be profiling two teams every day counting down to the opening week of the season.

The Laingsburg Wolfpack barely missed making the playoffs last season despite a respectable 6-3 record so the Wolfpack vowed to get to the next step this season and upgraded their non-conference schedule to help that cause.

Despite sharing the CMAC Title last season, Laingsburg did not earn enough points to qualify for the post-season party. hat is making it tougher sledding this season is that returning senior quarterback Ty Randall had Tommy John surgery in the off-season and will not play this year.

The Wolfpack opens the season Thursday, August 24th at Durand.

You can hear our conversations with Coach Brian Borgman and senior tight end Jackson Audretsch in the video player above.

