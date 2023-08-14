Advertise With Us

Funeral service held for former Grand Ledge Fire Chief

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - The Grand Ledge community is saying goodbye to former Fire Chief Robert Graydon Briggs.

His funeral service started at 11 a.m. at the First Congregational United Church of Christ.

Briggs worked for the Grand Ledge Fire Department for 37 years, and he served as Captain for 32 years.

The 88-year-old died on Aug. 10 following a brief illness, according to his obituary.

He is remembered as a loving father, husband and grandfather.

