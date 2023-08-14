Funeral service held for former Grand Ledge Fire Chief

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - The Grand Ledge community is saying goodbye to former Fire Chief Robert Graydon Briggs.

His funeral service started at 11 a.m. at the First Congregational United Church of Christ.

Briggs worked for the Grand Ledge Fire Department for 37 years, and he served as Captain for 32 years.

The 88-year-old died on Aug. 10 following a brief illness, according to his obituary.

He is remembered as a loving father, husband and grandfather.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.