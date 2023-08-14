First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for Barry, Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Jackson, Livingston, Shiawassee and Washtenaw Counties in the WILX-TV 10 viewing area until noon. A FLOOD WARNING has been issued for parts of Eaton, Ionia and Barry Counties until 9:15 A.M.

Low pressure continues to slowly move east just to the south of Michigan. The steady rainfall will continue until mid-morning before the rain turns scattered across the area. We should gradually see the rain come to an end by late afternoon. Watch for standing water on some area roadways this morning. High temperatures will struggle to hit 70º later today. Tonight we will be partly cloudy with the chance of some fog overnight. Low temperatures tonight drop back to the mid 50s.

Wednesday we get a chance to dry out with some sunshine and high temperatures near 80º. Another chance of rain and a few thunderstorms Thursday with highs in the upper 70s. More sunshine is expected Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid 70s Friday and the low 80s.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 15, 2023

Average High: 81º Average Low 60º

Lansing Record High: 96° 1965

Lansing Record Low: 36° 1866

Jackson Record High: 99º 1944

Jackson Record Low: 42º 1979

