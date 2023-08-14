FBI seeks missing 16-year-old last seen in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities are looking for a missing 16-year-old boy from Grand Rapids.

According to authorities, Alexander Donaldson was last seen on July 17, 2023.

He is described as standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen Alexander Donaldson or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department at 616-698-6580.

