Farm Lane bridge to reopen for start of fall semester

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Construction workers on MSU’s campus are completing the final tasks on farm lane bridge in the heart of campus. It’s expected to reopen for the fall semester. This being one of many on-going projects at the university, says MSU’s communications manager Fred Woodhams.

“This first part added a new pedestrian bridge which will be opening very soon as new as next week. As early as next week and also rebuilt the roadway.”

Following consecutive safety inspections reconstruction was needed for the 87-year-old bridge.

“The bridge was deteriorating and its weight limits after inspection were reduced a number of times.”

The new bridge and roadway will also help reduce travel times around campus, something Heather Rupp is looking forward to. The MSU faculty member says the construction has been very inconvenient. You must go way out of the way to get around campus. The construction also caused removal of green spaces as well.

With this phase reaching its completion at the start of the semester students can expect to move-in with ease and get to spartan stadium for game days

“The bridge project will not affect the football season and fall semester. It normally carries about 12,000 vehicles and 7,000 pedestrians in a typical class day. So, it is so critical for the operation of campus,” said Woodhams.

There are several additional projects in the works on campus like the new multicultural center, football complex, a library lobby remodel, and the resurfacing of additional roads. At the close of the fall semester the farm lane bridge will close for a complete replacement.

Woodhams said MSU will send communications to campus making sure people are prepared to detour around the bridge when it is closed.

The 44-million-dollar project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2024.

